Live Now
Live Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting a breakdown of the process

Additional performer, presenters announced for CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: CMA)

NASHVILLE— The 53rd Annual CMA Awards has announced additional performers and presenters to its previously announced lineup.

Joe Walsh joins Dierks Bentley alongside Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osborne for a special performance honoring Kris Kristofferson, the 2019 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Related: 53 things you may (or may not) know about the CMA Awards

Additional presenters include Country artists Jimmie Allen and Cody Johnson, “Good Morning America” contributor Lara Spencer, musician Joe Walsh, and actress and producer Reese Witherspoon.

Check out a full list of performers and presenters here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories