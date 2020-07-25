Mahomes comfortable with NFL protocols for training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) acknowledges there is “some risk” in returning to the team facility for training camp. But he says he’s comfortable with the protocols established by the NFL and its players’ union to ensure a safe environment.
The Super Bowl MVP was at the facility today along with rookies and select veterans, a day after the league and union agreed to a proposal opening camps in earnest next week.
The players’ board of representatives voted to adopt changes to the collective bargaining agreement that provide for new training camp and roster rules, economics and protocols for operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It also includes an opt-out clause that Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif exercised last night.
