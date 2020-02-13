2020 Wichita St. Jude Dream Home

TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 4, 2020

On behalf of everyone at KSN, we are excited to once again share with you the opportunity to help in the fight against childhood cancer! We ask you to join us in the 5th Annual Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, in our mission to raise over $1,350,000 for the kids of St. Jude!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house is once again being constructed by Nies Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Brookfield neighborhood of Wichita. With an estimated value of $550,000, this brand new house features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 3 car garage, and approximately 4,000 sq. ft.

As an additional incentive, everyone who reserves a ticket…

On Wednesday, March 4 will be entered to win a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Hinkle Law Firm

By March 20 will be eligible to win this 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai

By March 29 will be eligible to win a $2,500 at Ultra Modern Pool & Patio

To reserve your ticket(s) beginning March 4, please visit dreamhome.org or call (800) 834-5760. Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. ©2020 ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. State of Kansas Raffle License # RAF000020