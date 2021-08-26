2021 Excellence in Public Service honorees announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be six 2021 Excellence in Public Service Award honorees surprised this week at their respective workplaces.

There will be two honorees from the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, and Wichita Public Schools.

CITY OF WICHITA

Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Stacey Wespi for his efforts during the pandemic

SEDGWICK COUNTY

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Narciso Narvais is a training coordinator for making a difference in others’ lives

WICHITA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Wichita East High Schools athletic and activities director Frederick Crayton for community service at Gordon Parks Academy

The surprise announcements mark the 33rd year of the Excellence in Public Service Award. The award, sponsored by the DeVore Foundation, recognizes public service employees who demonstrate a strong work ethic, high performance and a commitment to the community. Selected from thousands of eligible workers from the city, county and Wichita School District, each honoree will receive a $2,500 check at a reception later this fall. Other sponsors include KSN.

Other announcements are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.