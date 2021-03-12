2021 Wichita St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets on sale March 31!

On behalf of everyone at KSN, we are excited to once again share with you the opportunity to help in the fight against childhood cancer! We ask you to join us in the 6th Annual Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, in our mission to raise over $1,300,000 for the kids of St. Jude!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house is once again being constructed by Nies Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Talia community, located at 151st and Maple Street in Wichita.

With an estimated value of $640,000, this brand new 3,900 square foot home features:

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

A secondary private living space with separate entry and garage

Chef’s kitchen with an oversized, working pantry

Three outdoor living spaces, including a front interior courtyard with fireplace

Finished lower level, complete with wet bar — perfect for entertaining!

Giveaway: May 26, 2021

Only 13,000 tickets will be sold!

As an additional incentive, everyone who reserves their $100 ticket…

• On Wednesday, March 31 will be entered for a chance to win the Tickets On Sale Prize, a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Hinkle Law Firm

• By Friday, April 16, will be eligible to win the Early Bird Prize, a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai

• By Friday, May 7 are eligible to win the Bonus Prize, $2,500 gift card at Ultra Modern Pool & Patio.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. State of Kansas License #RAF000020