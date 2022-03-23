2022 St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 6!

On behalf of everyone at KSN, we are excited to once again share with you the opportunity to help in the fight against childhood cancer! We ask you to join us in the 7th Annual Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, in our mission to raise over $1,400,000 for the kids of St. Jude!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house was once again constructed by Nies Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Talia community, located at 151st and Maple Street in Wichita.

With an estimated value of $597,000, this brand new 3,700 square foot home features:

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

Private office off entry

3-car garage and outdoor covered patio

Large laundry room

Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization

Only 14,000 tickets will be sold!

• Everyone who reserves a ticket on Wednesday, April 6 will be entered for a chance to win the Tickets On Sale Prize, a $2,500 gift card at Ultra Modern Pool & Patio.

• Those who reserve a ticket by Friday, April 22, will be eligible to win the Early Bird Prize, a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai.

• Those who reserve a ticket by Friday, May 7, were eligible to win the Bonus Prize, $2,500 gift card at Ultra Modern Pool & Patio. The winner is Cindy Schwan of Wichita.

The OPEN HOUSE will be from April 30 – May 29 (Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.): Just by visiting the Open House, you can sign up to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Homestore!

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. State of Kansas License #RAF000020