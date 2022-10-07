EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News headed to El Dorado to learn more about what the community has to offer as part of our 3 in the Community initiative.

District 1-42

Downtown El Dorado is getting a makeover, using old buildings. One project is called District 1-42. Developers took an existing building on Main Street and updated it so that several businesses could move in.

The owner came up with a plan to renovate and upgrade the interior. There is now a bakery, a financial office, a photography studio, and other businesses. City Manager David Dillner says that the owner has more plans.

“And now he is working on a second-floor revitalization project that will turn that project into a usable space for businesses, and then [the] ultimate project is a third-floor outdoor patio space that will be useful for events,” said Dillner.

Dillner says that this type of project makes a big impact on downtown.

“These are just venues where people can be drawn to, and the importance of that is to draw people to downtown and not only so they can partake of the businesses in this building, but they will hopefully bleed over into other businesses like restaurants across the street or other retail venues,” said Dillner.

This project received community block grants to help bring down the costs of redevelopment.

Tennis Team Help

Students in El Dorado are giving back to their community. The middle school tennis team, in particular, volunteered at Great Beginnings Boutique to help raise money for a local nonprofit. The team unpacked and organized items for the fall season.

“We’ve been doing this for a while now, and I’ve been on the tennis team for at least a year maybe, and it’s been great, honestly,” said Emma Spear, a member of the middle school tennis team.

“To help out local places because local places are always donating to us, just to help give back,” said Eleanor Lane, another member of the middle school tennis team.

The manager says they always need volunteers, adding that the tennis team was a great help.