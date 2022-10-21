HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News is in Haysville for the annual fall festival happening this weekend as part of our 3 in the Community initiative.

Fall Festival Parade this weekend

Saturday, Oct. 22, is a big day for Haysville. It is when the community is having its annual fall festival parade.

Many floats will grace the parade route. One, in particular, will feature a Halloween theme with a bunch of skeletons working their fingers to the bone by putting an engine in an old truck. The owner of Never Satisfied Automotive says his family put the float together.

“Kind of wanted to just get our name out there, be in the community and do something for the community. The kids like the candy, and it’s fun to get out there to do something,” Mark Weyand, Never Satisfied Automotive owner, said.

Mark tells KSN that it is the second year he and his family entered a float in the parade.

The parade is scheduled for 9 a.m. The parade will start at the Haysville West Middle School, 1956 W. Grand, and end at Haysville United Methodist Church, 600 E. Grand.

Parade route (Courtesy: Haysville Fall Festival)

Class of 1970 donates bell to school

The fall festival is also a time for one senior class to celebrate.

The class of 1970 has given back to Haysville throughout the years. They donated a bell that is on the Campus High School clock tower.

Because of COVID, they couldn’t have a 50th reunion, so they decided to celebrate the class of ’70 turning 70.

They will be marching in the parade on Saturday.

“How many times do you get people that are 70 years old going to get out, now part of us are going to ride and but part of us are going to walk that thing because we want to show them that we can walk that thing,” Kathy Cooper-Delcarpio, class of 1970, said.

About a quarter of the class will be taking part in the parade.

Historic Vickers Petroleum Service Station

There is a piece of history in Haysville that you need to check out. The Vickers gas station on Main Street dates back to 1954. That’s when a gallon of gas was only 23 cents.

The Haysville Street Rod Association restored it 13 years ago. It is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The architect for the building also designed Century II in Wichita.

Family-owned Blood Orchards is growing

The Blood family orchard just north of Haysville is growing. The family grew peaches for generations at 6346 South Broadway.

However, saltwater contamination killed off the trees in the 1980s. Jeff Blood, a fifth-generation farmer, and his wife moved to the property from Kansas City in 2015 and began replanting peach trees.

“It is. It is a lot of work, but it was my husband’s lifelong dream to bring the peaches back because that’s all he’d ever known when he was a kid and bringing those back. It was a lot of hard work, but it was worth it,” Jessica Blood, Blood Orchards co-owner, said.

Jessica said they have expanded by planting apple and cherry trees as well as pumpkins. They plan to offer you pick the fruit as an option in the next couple of years.

Dorner Park has improved the fishing lake and dog park

Haysville has a lot to offer families and has invested a lot of money in one of its parks.

Dorner Park has a large fishing lake that has been improved. It also is the location for the city’s dog park.

One resident who says he walks the paved trails often says it’s good to see the city spending money on the park.

“Haysville is improving a lot. I’ve lived here almost 45 years, they’ve been improving every year, a little bit at a time. It’s done a good job of it, it’s a good place to live and a good place to come out and enjoy nature,” Mike Chavez, Haysville resident, said.

The park also features a soccer complex and tennis and pickleball courts. This is also updated and covered picnic areas.

Haysville mayor talks about his community

Haysville Mayor Russ Kessler joined the “Kansas Today” team to talk about the great things going on in the community.

Noah’s Donut & Coffee Shop

The co-owners of Noah’s Donut & Coffee Shop talked about the business and how it was established.

Craft of blacksmithing taught in Haysville

In Haysville, there is an actual blacksmith called Central States Metal Artisans.

They have members that are traditional blacksmiths, but some members work with silver and copper. Their club is focused on teaching others.

“We’re here to promote blacksmithing and metalworking and the craft and passing along the skills and knowledge of it,” Rob Fertner, Central States Metal Artisans, said.

All are welcome to the shop in Haysville to learn. The group has been around since 1988.