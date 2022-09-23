HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Students are learning about business at Campus High School in Haysville.

Campus students operate their own coffee shop

The students run their coffee shop, Stompin’ Grounds, in the high school. They serve everything from coffee to a student favorite, the Oreo shake.

More than fun, it is also about learning.

“We learn personal work experience, and we can take it outside of the school and can apply for other jobs with this application in mind,” Caleb Villalva, senior, said.

The students also learn about the finances of running a business.

Students gain real-world work experience in the community

Students also get real-world experience at their own bank. It’s a branch of Valley State Bank. Students work at the branch as an intern.

One student says that to participate, they had to commit to learning a lot before the school year started.

“We trained inside of a bank over the summer,” Antonio Ramirez, senior, said. “After this, I could basically be a bank teller for those that would want to hire me. I have the experience of being a bank teller.”

Ramirez says he knows the experience will look good on his resume and should help him get scholarships.

T-shirts promoting school made in-house

All around Campus High School, pride is displayed in the students’ T-shirts.

Students make those shirts in the school’s own shop.

Under the guidance of a teacher, the students have a hand in every step of the process.

“It’s cool to just get a chance to get a feel of it and know how to do it now,” Remey Buckles said.

“I enjoy getting to learn how to print make because it never was something I was going to do in life, but since I learned how to do it, I really enjoy it,” Lilianna Smith said.

The student-run shop makes shirts for all the schools in the district.

Student councils from high schools across Kansas visit Campus

Campus High School welcomed visiting students this week. It hosted student councils or STUCOs from high schools across the state.

The students took part in a half-day leadership conference.

“As leaders of the school, it’s good to show what we can do, and it helps other schools take what we have and maybe use it at their school,” Maddie Carpenter, Campus High School student council president, said.

She says the regional conference is a good way to learn what works at other schools and see if it can be incorporated at Campus.

Craft of blacksmithing taught in Haysville

In Haysville, there is an actual blacksmith called Central States Metal Artisans.

They have members that are traditional blacksmiths, but some members work with silver and copper. Their club is focused on teaching others.

“We’re here to promote blacksmithing and metalworking and the craft and passing along the skills and knowledge of it,” Rob Fertner, Central States Metal Artisans, said.

All are welcome to the shop in Haysville to learn. The group has been around since 1988.