VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News traveled to Valley Center to learn more about what the community has to offer.

Annual fall festival kicks off

The annual fall festival starts today, and on Saturday, the city will host its annual parade. Residents have been busy getting ready to take part.

Matt Coehn has made a name for himself with the floats he creates for the parade. The theme of the festival is Downtown Disco. His float goes along with that and is called “Breezy’s Boogie Down Carwash.”

“It does take some work, but it’s really worth it when you get to walk down the street, and you feel everybody’s excitement, and they see you coming, and everybody knows that Breezy’s is in town to bring joy to our community, and that’s really what we’re here to do, and the parade is just a piece of that,” Coehn said.

Floats start lining up at 8 a.m., with the parade starting at 10 a.m.

Main Street Coffee manager explains shop’s background

Art Smith, manager of the Main Street Coffee Shop in Valley, explains the story behind the shop.

School district provides television broadcasts

Did you know Valley Center High School has a full television studio?

It is fully equipped and run by students. They cover district events like rallies and graduations. The crew broadcasts from Valley Center sporting events like football and basketball games.

One of the seniors working at Hornet Studios says she likes getting out of the classroom to do her job.

“My favorite part is probably going around and interviewing the kids and seeing, like, I don’t know, what everyone has to say. It is kinda nice because Hornet Studios doesn’t just involve the kids in the class. It involves the whole school and makes it kinda one big community,” Victor Turner, senior, said.

The students learn all about television, from shooting cameras to editing video, anchoring and even weather forecasts.

Businesses welcome high school interns

Students at Valley Center have the opportunity to get an idea of what career they might want.

One popular choice is being a teacher. Kaitlyn Bretch is a senior and works in the middle school. She says the experience has shown her how important teachers are.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, and Valley’s had wonderful teachers, and it’s helped me show how much a teacher really takes part in a kid’s life and how it helps them grow and stuff like that,” she said.

Bretch plans to return to Valley Center to teach and plans to focus on eighth grade and older.

Meanwhile, Lexi Peterson is focused on learning about business. Her internship is at a local gift shop in town. She has been accepted to Wichita State University and plans to major in human resources.

She says the experience will help her understand both sides.

“I’m basically hoping to learn what it takes to run a business, so that was in my future. I am in human resources, and I can really determine this person is doing great. And I know that that job helps a lot with running a business. Just getting the insight of what a business really is,” Peterson said.

School staff works with students while they’re in middle school on possible career paths they may pursue.

Alumni return to teach in the school district

Many of the students who graduate from Valley Center often come back to teach in the school district.

In fact, more than 150 of the employees at Valley Center are alums.

Several have worked in other communities but moved back to become part of the town that means so much to them.

“All of it is community. I grew up here. My dad’s gone here since he was, since he went to high school here, my oldest brothers went to high school here. I just really liked Valley Center’s community. It’s a good place to raise kids,” Corey Carter, teacher and Valley Center alum, said.

Corey is working alongside teachers who taught him 20 years ago.

First 3D-printed community in Kansas

Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan earlier this month.

The development will be called Sunflower Valley and will eventually have more than 100 3D-printed homes.

The process uses a special printer to make the walls.

The CEO says this will help get new homes finished faster in Valley Center, where there is demand.

“They have a housing shortage, and they’re needing houses in a quick fashion, and 3D-printing construction can offer a speed that traditional construction may not be able to offer in this kind of market,” Eric Ross, Crain Company 3D, said.

Ross says that printing 3D lowers the cost of a home by 15%. The company plans to start building in the spring.

KSN will be live a 4, 5 and 6 p.m. in Valley Center for the fall festival.