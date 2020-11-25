316 Hotel to be redeveloped into affordable housing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced Tuesday that the city, in collaboration with Continuum of Care, is providing funding to HumanKind Ministries to purchase the 316 Hotel located at 1011 Topeka Ave. to add to much-needed affordable housing.

Both public and private funds will help transform the property into studio apartments, a 56-unit supportive permanent housing complex specifically aimed at helping our community’s most vulnerable residents. The program is currently being called the 316 Hotel Project and will serve those who are homeless or experiencing housing insecurity.

This joint initiative comes at a time when The City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, the business community and the nonprofit community are concentrating their efforts to positively impact Wichita’s mental health services, education, job training, substance abuse assistance and more.

The 316 Hotel was put up for sale in early 2020 due to underutilization. The project is being funded utilizing two million dollars of City project funds in addition to HUD Cares Act funding. Additional private donations have been secured to make the project possible. Furthermore, the City was recently awarded a $1M grant from the Department of Justice which will provide additional resources to the Broadway corridor.

The project went before the City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The Council approved it. The project could be open by early January 2021. The hotel would initially be used as a women’s shelter while renovations are underway. Renovations will include facility beautification, converting each room into studios, adding office spaces for social service providers, and more. It is estimated renovations could be complete as early as August 2021.

The 316 Project will be owned and operated by HumanKind Ministries, which has over 135 years of experience in serving populations facing extreme poverty. Today their work includes the management of one year-round homeless shelter and three emergency shelters. Each year, HK serves between 1,100–1,500 unduplicated homeless men, women, and children in these facilities. Additionally, HumanKind offers over 100 affordable and safe permanent supportive housing units to help low-income and formerly homeless individuals and families find stability and self-sufficiency.

