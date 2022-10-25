WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run will provide toys for kids in the community.

The Toy Run is taking place on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Riders can start lining up at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Douglas and McLean before they ride off at 1 p.m. and head to Hartman Arena, 8151 N Hartman Arena Dr., in Park City.

Many local businesses and organizations will be selling breakfast items before the Run.

There will also be a $5 chili feed, prizes, vendors and more.

The Wichita Toy Run requests that all motorcycles and trikes bring a new unwrapped toy or cash donation. The organization says they have requests for a variety of toys. They ask that you keep stuffed animals to a “huggable” size and not to forget items for 10-14-year-olds.

All proceeds from the Wichita Toy Run will benefit The Salvation Army, USMC Toy for Tots, and the Kansas Food Bank.

For more information, like Wichita Toy Run Association on Facebook.