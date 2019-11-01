WICHITA,Kan. (KSNW) – It is probably the most festive and decorated part of Wichita this time of year, some refer to a neighborhood in east Wichita as Trick-or-Treat street.
Many homeowners in the College Hill Neighborhood go all out for the Halloween season, many of whom “trick” out their houses, complete with pumpkins, ghosts and even an electric chair to wow their holiday visitors.
- Injuries reported after two-vehicle crash involving law enforcement in Kiowa County
- A College Hill neighborhood attracts thousands of trick-or-treaters to their spooky neck of the woods
- Local mortuary hosts a ghoulish trunk-or-treat
- A motorcyclist rushed to hospital following crash with vehicle in northwest Wichita
- Police investigate a sexual assault case near Garden City Community College