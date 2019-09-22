A fundraiser to help one child get a hearing aid continues to help others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People are continuing to donate to a fund first started to help a Wichita fifth grader get a new hearing aid, that helps many children just like her.

Dozens of people participated in a fundraiser Saturday morning at Circle Greenwich Elementary where they learned self-defense techniques from a Sedgwick County Deputy.

That deputy, Garry Tate was responsible for helping raise money for Julie Hopwood’s new hearing aid in just a few hours.

With so much response, the deputy and Julie’s family teamed up with Children’s Miracle Network to help more kids.

“Let’s not stop here. We were able to help Julie out, but there’s other kids with the same needs who don’t have the same opportunity,” said Garry Tate, Sedgwick County Deputy.

About $3,000 have been raised for children with hearing disabilities.