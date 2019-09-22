A small group at Wichita State raises money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research

Community

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of people walked at Wichita State University to raise money for a cure for Alzheimers,

The disease currently has no cure and is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States.

“It is hard to watch a loved one not remember who you are,” said Fe Vorderlandwehr. “It is hard for me to hear stories of spouses coming in and have been married 40-50 years and their spouse does not recognize them.”

So far this year the Alzheimers Association has raised $175,000 toward research and support programs.

