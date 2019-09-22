A suicide awareness group walks to bring attention to their cause

Community

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large group called Out of the Darkness walked in downtown Wichita to raise awareness about suicide.

Every day it is reported 123 Americans die by suicide. The walk brought out strong emotions as some people reflect on friends and family they have lost to what they say is an illness not many people fully understand.

“You do not realize people have this illness. They are just every day people. You don’t emotion here we go. That you do not realize this could happen.”Cassie Yankovich

More than $30,000 has been raised to go toward the american foundation for suicide prevention.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories