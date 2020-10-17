A Wichita woman celebrates 102-years of life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cars from around the city turned out over the weekend to celebrate a big birthday for a Wichita woman.

Faye Leach celebrated her 102nd birthday Friday. One thing that sets this celebration apart from all the rest? All the cars driving by for social distancing.

Friends and family held a drive-by birthday celebration for Faye, who they say love birds, and sleeps and a bit of humor to get her through the years.

When asked about the things she’s lived through and how she got to this point the birthday girl responded simply. “I walked in and sat down,” Leach said.

Faye has lived in Wichita for most of her life. Friends say her best advice is to be kind and give yourself time and love.

LATEST STORIES: