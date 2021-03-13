Bringing it Black brings the Black Market to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This weekend, a group of women are bringing the entrepreneurial spirit to Wichita. Bringing it Black will host its annual Black Market event on Sat., March 13. Organizers hope the event will push the Wichita community to support locally Black-owned businesses.

“The initiative for this is to bring these entrepreneurs together not only so that they can network,” Autumn Black said, “but so that they can maybe meet pieces or parts of the community that they wouldn’t normally meet or have access to.”

Bringing it Black, a local organization founded by Black, Danielle Johnson and Felicia Thompson, was founded out of the women’s love for their community.

“When the three of us got together and put our minds together, our networks together, we just created something beautiful.”

Here’s a list of vendors who will be set up at the event:

Annie Allure Collection, cosmetics

Kynn’s Kreations, art and clothing

Lashed by Neicy, eyelash instillation

LaShona Jones, book

Mamarazzi Communications, marketing and PR services

Mulberry Art Gallery, art

Never Ignore You Ambitions (N.I.Y.A.), lip gloss

Pretti Waist, waist beads

Pretti Wayz, LLC, jewelry

Pretty Tress Beauty Supply Boutique, hair care products

Rootwork, LLC, African spirituality products

Shea by Dolce, shea butter

Swayvor like Jhay, edge control

Tiana in Real Life, Girl Scout cookies

Temple Healthcare Agency, health care services

Unique T Boutique, clothing

There will also be a live set from DJ Cadence and a live demonstration from 3 Keys Fitness, which is also opening its permanent location this weekend. The live fitness demonstration will start at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re very excited to have all of these creatives,” Black said. “We even have ‘kid-prenuerers’ that are going to be coming out.”

Black says they wanted to give everyone an opportunity to share their talent and show the community what they have to offer.

“We have lots and lots of different ways that we can be creative, lots of different mindsets that we have when it comes to business,” Black said.

The Black Market will be open from 10 a.m. To 3 p.m. at The Center located at 1914 E. 11th Street North. For more information, visit Bringing it Black’s Facebook page here.