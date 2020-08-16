Celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage: the movement’s early roots in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Aug. 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

“They fought so long and so hard for us to get this,” Martha Pint said, Co-President of the Wichita Metro League of Women Voters.

The battle for women’s suffrage lasted decades.

“It wasn’t like they were asking other women, ‘Hey do the right thing for us,'” Pint said. “They were asking someone who didn’t represent them, they didn’t look like them.”

However, the ratification of the 19th Amendment wasn’t perfect for all. According to Pint, black women couldn’t vote until the Voting Rights Amendment and Native American women couldn’t vote until after that. However, progress came in the sunflower state much earlier than other parts of the country. Voting Rights Amendment.

“We have some awesome women that fought for it here in Kansas and we actually had the right to vote prior to it being ratified,” Pint said.

The Women League of Voters is also celebrating their 100th anniversary. The Air Capital also paving the way for the organization.

“They formed the first local league here in the Fall of 1919,” Pint said. “So we kind of have a claim to fame.”

While celebrating the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage, for Pint, the fight to continues, “The right to vote it comes along with being a citizen but it’s never one of those things that you can take for granted.”

The League of Women Voters is encouraging people not just to vote, but to be informed when they vote.

If you want to register to vote, you can click here and get it done in a couple of minutes.

LATEST STORIES: