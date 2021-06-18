Celebrating Juneteenth in Wichita this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are many events going on this weekend as part of the 6th Annual Juneteenth ICT celebration.

The event this year will be in person after last year’s event was held virtually due to COVID-19. On Saturday, a parade will be held, and other events will be held throughout McAdams Park. Those attending are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety recommendations.

Briget Young, who has served on the Juneteenth ICT committee over the past five years, is glad that the celebration can return to being held in person.

“This year is really special because we’re the first Wichita festival that will be held since COVID,” says Young. “People are ready to get out, enjoy the outdoors. Jobs are now recognizing Juneteenth and allowing their people to take time off to celebrate.”

For more on the events, click here.

FRIDAY EVENTS:

Blood Drive

On Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be sponsored by the American Red Cross. To make your life-saving appointment please visit RedCrossBlood.org (search sponsor keyword Juneteenth ICT) or call 1-800-RED CROSS or click here.

Sounds of JuneteethICT McAdams Park

​​​​Bring your lawn chairs and get comfortable with the sounds of Juneteenth at the historic McAdams Park. Hear from host and comedian KeJuan Moses, and kick back with the musical talents of Injoy Fountain. End the night with The Big Homies. (Armband required)

SATURDAY EVENTS:

8 a.m . – 2nd Annual Jubilee 2 Mile Walk/Run Sponsored by Wichita Athletics Track Club 7:15 – 7:45 am onsite registration ​ $15 ages 12 and under​ $20 ages 13 and up 7:15 – 7:55 am Run Check In

. – 2nd Annual Jubilee 2 Mile Walk/Run Sponsored by Wichita Athletics Track Club

Learn more and sign up here. See the route here.

10 a.m. – JuneteenthICT Parade Sponsored by the Wichita State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Learn more and sign up here. (Armband required to be in parade)

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. – JuneteenthICT Park Celebration all activities are at McAdams Park 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. COVID-19 Vaccine Hosted by Sedgwick County JuneteenthICT Park Celebration at the McAdams Recreation Center 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kids Corner Sponsored by USD 259 Wichita Public Schools. Check out the schedule here. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Inaugural Carl Brewer JuneteenthICT Cook Off 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. COVID-19 Vaccine Hosted by the Black Nurses Association & Us Doing Us JuneteenthICT Park Celebration at the McAdams Recreation Center 6 p.m. JuneteenthICT Festival Concert DJ Verzuz Battle DJ AC & DJ Cadence! Concert Oceanview Slim and XV!! Soulfest at the Wave Learn more at Power 93.5

– JuneteenthICT Park Celebration all activities are at McAdams Park

​