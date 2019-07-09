City to close McLean from Maple to Douglas til April

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita says it will close McLean Boulevard from Maple to Douglas until April 2020.

The closure will begin July 15 to allow crews to improve the street and infrastructure necessary for Wichita’s new baseball stadium, according to a statement from the City Manager’s Office.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to the east using Douglas, Main, Market, and Lewis/Waterman streets. Designated detour routes will be signed for both northbound and southbound traffic.

“We realize there may be more alternative routes for some residents, but by sending motorists to the east, we can establish one detour route than we anticipate will remain viable throughout the whole construction process,” said Assistant City Engineer Paul Gunzelman.

The closure will allow the JE Dunn-Eby design/build team to remove existing pavement and begin relocating the 36” waterline. The relocation of the 36” waterline is anticipated to be completed in early October.

Following the completion of the waterline work, McLean Boulevard will be reconstructed on the new alignment approved by City Council in April.

Electronic message signs will be posted along McLean Boulevard to provide detour assistance.