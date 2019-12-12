Coats, blankets, and non-perishable foods top Operation Holiday requests

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In four days, Operation Holiday will distribute much-needed food and clothing to those without. With less than a week to go, the non-profit says they still need donations.

Officials say new or gently-used coats for kids are desperately needed as well as blankets. Also, more donations of non-perishable food, especially canned fruit, have been requested.

Operation Holiday officials ask visitors to drop off any donations at the warehouse in the former Sears building at Towne West Square.

The facility is open on Saturday and Sunday. The distribution starts on Monday.

