Community comes together for Chanute sports announcer dealing with post-Covid complications

CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) – Mike Sutcliffe, a well-known sports announcer from Chanute, who has long covered Eastern Kansas high school sports, is currently getting through a challenging time with health-related issues. And his community has jumped in to help.

Also known as the “The Voice of the Blue Comets,” Sutcliffe has been in the radio business for over 35 years and is also the owner of KINZ FM.



On November 28, Sutcliffe shared on his Facebook account that he suffered from an infection in his leg as a result of COVID and a resulting blood clot. The infection progressed and he became septic, requiring an emergency transfer to a hospital in Wichita where he’s currently awaiting amputation of his leg on Thursday.

A GoFundMe was started for Sutcliffe’s medical bills as his community continues to rally behind him, raising over $22,000 in less than a week.

