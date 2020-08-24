‘KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation’: activists from 2 generations talk about the fight for racial equality

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Gaylyn Vesey was a participant in the 1958 Dockum sit-in, the country’s first student-led lunch-counter sit-in. At the height of segregation, a group of black students sat at the Dockum Drug Store’s lunch counter.

The group refused to leave until they were served. After weeks of protesting, they were finally served at the all-white lunch counter.

Decades later, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a new group formed called Project Justice ICT. The group has been at the forefront of protesting in Wichita.

In the above video – Gabrielle Griffie, a member of Project Justice ICT, sat down with Vesey to discuss their shared experiences as local activists. Watch as the pair talk arrests, allies, stereotypes, and much more.

