‘KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation’: Resources

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In addition to our Continuing the Conversation special, KSN has compiled a list of resources for you to continue the conversation at home.
READ
- The 1619 Project – The New York Times
- Resources to understand America’s long history of injustice and inequality – The Washington Post
- The Spirit of Rebellion Grows During America’s Summer of Protest – The Ringer
- Police killing of black KU student in 1970 reflects today’s racial climate – The University Daily Kansan
- Between the World and Me – Ta Nehisi Coates
- How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi
WATCH
- 13th – Netflix
- When They See Us – Netflix
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story – Netflix
- James Baldwin debates William F. Buckley
- The Talk: Race in America – PBS
LISTEN
- The 1619 Project (podcast) – The New York Times
- Higher Learning – The Ringer
- Code Switch – NPR