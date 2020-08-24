Watch: ‘KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation’

“KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation”, click to watch the full episode.
- ‘KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation’: Diversity in law enforcement
- ‘KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation’: Group working to restore Historic Dunbar Theatre
- ‘KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation’: Wichita NAACP Youth Council
- ‘KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation’: Wichita State Athletics Diversity and Inclusion Council
- ‘KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation’: ACLU attorney inspired to fight injustice
- ‘KSN News Special Continuing the Conversation’: Resources
