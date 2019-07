WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers in south Wichita got a nasty commute home Monday evening after part of South Broadway’s pavement buckled, damaging several vehicles.

The city closed Broadway from 58th to Midland when a large crack opened in the middle of it.

City public works employees said buckles like these typically happen because of a combination of heat and humidity.

The city did not say when the road would be repaired.