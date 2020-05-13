Dream Home ticket sales end Thursday at 3pm, winner drawn hours later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only 24 hours remain until the end of ticket sales for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, where your $100 ticket could win you a house, but will definitely help children with cancer and their families who will never see a bill at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can get tickets until 3pm on Thursday, by visiting DreamHome.org or by calling 1-800-834-5760.

On KSN news at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, winners for the prizes will be drawn.

Prizes include a $2500 VISA gift card courtesy of Hinkle Law Firm, a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai and a $2500 store gift card from Ultra Modern Pool and Patio.

If you reserve before 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, you will be qualified for a $10K shopping spree courtesy of Ethan Allen.