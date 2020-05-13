St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Dream Home ticket sales end Thursday at 3pm, winner drawn hours later

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Only 24 hours remain until the end of ticket sales for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, where your $100 ticket could win you a house, but will definitely help children with cancer and their families who will never see a bill at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can get tickets until 3pm on Thursday, by visiting DreamHome.org or by calling 1-800-834-5760.

On KSN news at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, winners for the prizes will be drawn.

Prizes include a $2500 VISA gift card courtesy of Hinkle Law Firm, a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai and a $2500 store gift card from Ultra Modern Pool and Patio.

If you reserve before 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, you will be qualified for a $10K shopping spree courtesy of Ethan Allen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories