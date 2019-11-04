WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Families and individuals can now apply for assistance through Operation Holiday.

Operation Holiday is a financial-based program, and all of the families and applicants who qualify will then come to distribution which is a three day period in mid-December, and they will receive food, grocery gift cards, toys, coats, winter wear, blankets, and pet food.

“Along with those donation sites, we’re always taking donations here in our office on 829 N. Market. This year, we’re really looking for of course all of those items, but what we seem to come up short in the years past are very small coats for like 2t, 3t and like even younger and very large adult coats,” said Angela Perez, Dir. Development and Community Engagement, HumanKind Ministries.

Dozens of donation collection boxes will be placed throughout the city, and they can be found at operationholiday.org.

Distribution is set for Monday, Dec. 16, Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 18.

LATEST STORIES: