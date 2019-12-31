Family shares their story to remind drivers not to drive intoxicated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Law enforcement officers are cracking down on impaired drivers right now. The goal is to keep roads safe, and hopefully convince drivers not to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. One family spoke to KSN News and tells us how they’re still dealing with the effects of one drunk driver.

“He didn’t get to see me graduate High School, he didn’t get to see me get married,” says daughter of DUI victim Whitney Kallenbach.

It’s moments like these that Whitney Kallenbach says she wishes she could share with her father. Kallenbach says she remembers it as if it were yesterday, her dad had gone out on his motorcycle like any other day.

Her father was getting off of K-42 in Wichita and turning left on Hoover when a drunk driver ran a red light and hit him from the side. Kevin Williams, father of Whitney was ejected off his bike and died on the scene.

Williams lost his life at the moment of the accident. His family says they are still dealing with his loss everyday.

” It’s a lot more difficult and emotional than what people would think,” says Kevin’s former wife Chris Williams.

Williams family hopes sharing their story will remind people not to drive under the influence and be responsible of their own life as well as others.

