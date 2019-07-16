FCC approves nearly $40 million for rural broadband in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The FCC authorized nearly $38.7 million on Monday to fund broadband access for 10,864 unserved rural Kansas homes and businesses.

The Federal Communications Commission says the money is part of the third wave of support from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction. Providers will begin receiving funding this month.

In Kansas, nearly $6.2 million was authorized in May and June. Today’s authorization brings the total to $44.86 million, which will connect 13,354 homes and businesses to modern broadband.

Nationwide, the auction last fall allocated $1.488 billion in support to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years.  The FCC has already authorized two waves of funding in May and June, and funds from those first two waves are expanding connectivity to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses that lack service.  Today’s action, which provides funding in 23 states, brings total authorized funding to nearly $803 million, or over half of the $1.488 billion allocated through the auction, expanding connectivity to 305,518 homes and businesses.

In the coming months, the FCC will be authorizing additional funding as it approves remaining applications of the winning bidders from the auction.

“High-speed Internet provides access to opportunity in the 21st century, and the FCC’s top priority is closing the digital divide so that all Americans can fully participate in our connected society,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.  “Today’s authorization of funding is the largest yet from the auction, nearly the double the amount authorized in the first two rounds nationwide, and serving over twice as many rural homes and businesses. I am pleased that the Commission is moving quickly to authorize these funds to close the digital divide in rural Kansas and other states.”

Below is a list of companies, by county, receiving support in Kansas in the July funding wave, along with the minimum download/upload speeds being provided, the amount of support over 10 years, and the number of homes and businesses served (locations):

CountyCompanyMinimum SpeedSupport/10 YearsLocations
AtchisonMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$107,328               59
BartonAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$1,490,906             678
ButlerAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$11,566,148           3,402
ChaseAMG Technology Investment Group25/3 Mbps$2,087,196             639
CheyenneAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$7,840,728           1,377
ClayMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$29,603               13
DickinsonMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$84,329               52
EdwardsAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$434,126               50
ElkAMG Technology Investment Group25/3 Mbps$78,895               18
EllisAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$126,070               17
EllsworthAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$190,222               31
GearyMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$207,015             211
HarveyAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$526,101             359
JacksonMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$222,020             148
JeffersonMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$36,353               12
JewellAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$2,147,107             273
LeavenworthMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$48,213               11
LincolnAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$2,797,821             426
LyonMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$156,863               53
MarionMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$117,744               47
McPhersonAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$350,536               73
MorrisMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$34,065               17
NemahaAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$772,701               99
PawneeAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$1,038,318             124
PhillipsAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$1,455,147             326
PottawatomieMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$52,455               31
RawlinsAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$623,750             121
RiceAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$827,575             256
RileyMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$51,491               63
RooksAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$572,976             101
SalineAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$1,232,204             917
SedgwickAMG Technology Investment Group25/3 Mbps$38,148             622
SheridanAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$686,836             105
SmithAMG Technology Investment Group100/20 Mbps$419,319               60
WabaunseeMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$146,183               40
WoodsonAMG Technology Investment Group25/3 Mbps$46,885               14
WyandotteMercury Wireless Kansas25/3 Mbps$37,515               19
Total$38,680,884       10,864

Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years.  Buildout must increase by 20% in each subsequent year, until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.

More information is available on the auction is available at https://www.fcc.gov/auction/903.   A map of winning bids is available at https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/maps/caf2-auction903-results/.

The Connect America Fund Phase II auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America.  In addition to the funding that is being made available through this auction, Chairman Pai recently proposed that the FCC launch a new Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which would provide at least $20.4 billion over 10 years to expand broadband to additional rural areas

If approved, this Fund would represent the FCC’s single biggest step yet to close the digital divide.  The FCC is scheduled to vote on launching a rulemaking to establish the Fund on August 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

