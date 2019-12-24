First Student and Wichita Public schools surprised kids with presents for the holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s that time of the year again and today, First Student along with Wichita Public Schools brought out the Christmas spirit two days before the holidays.

First Student staff and WPS employees handed out presents to 17 families this holiday season, benefiting a total of 38 kids. Senior Location Manager Kary Dixon says since initiation First Student has been able to increase the number of families they help each year.

“It’s very rewarding, this is what Christmas is all about giving back to the people,” said Kary Dixon.

Some families say without first student and USD 259’s generosity, their children would not be able to celebrate Christmas.

“It’s a blessing, it kind of touches the heart really you know, because people still help and care,” said mother of three Starline Wilcox.

The helping hand took some of the pressure off parents, allowing them to focus on cooking expenses rather than presents. It also allowed the kids a chance to hang out with Santa Clause.

LATEST POST: