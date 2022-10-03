WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Girls on the Run and Cargill teamed up to make all of the girls have new athletic shoes for the fall season.

The two organizations worked to make sure all girls had new shoes for the fall season.

The executive director for Girls on the Run says because the company is a nonprofit, partnerships mean a lot to the girls involved.

“So all of the funding we receive is through wonderful partnerships, like businesses like Cargill. So we count on individuals and sponsorships in order for us to help all girls in our community,” Christy Thomas said.

The partnership helped Girls on the Run purchase close to 70 new pairs of shows for the girls.