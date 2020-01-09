Have a cold? WSU has a new Health Care Center on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Have a cold? need a prescription refilled? A new facility on Wichita State’s campus is keeping its students healthy in the new year. Students can now visit a campus-run health clinic, offering amenities never offered at the university before.

“This is the only facility of it’s kind in the country there is one other location in Tacoma, Washington that has a YMCA on campus,” said Assistant Vice President at the Health Care Center Jessica Provines.

The clinic and YMCA now offers current students gym memberships, mental health help and prescriptive medicine. The health center is located on the first floor of the building while the mental help center is on the second floor.

“So it’s kind of that one stop place were students can get lab work but also medication,” said Director at Health Center Camille Childers.

The Facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.