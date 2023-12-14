WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For 70 years, Ability Point has worked to better the lives of kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and shatter stereotypes.

The organization empowers Kirsten Robinson daily when she comes to work.

“I make coffee, I file, I answer phones, I open the doors,” Robinson said.

She is a receptionist at Ability Point. She first joined the non-profit at 18 when she aged out of foster care.

“I had a lot of behavior problems when I was in foster care. I switched through a lot of different homes,” Robinson said.

Ability Point paired her with a case manager.

“We serve about 725 individuals in case management, and that’s helping them connect with supports and services in the communities to reach whatever their goals are,” explained Kevin Fish, Ability Point executive director.

The nonprofit offers over 300 programs.

“It’s about helping them to get their greatest level of independence. Find the best quality life they can and to give them some great experiences and opportunities throughout their lives,” Fish said.

Each program is focused on their abilities.

“If you’re told you can’t do things, and you get a little over-protected, sometimes it stifles that growth,” Fish said. “Empower them and let them see how much they can do, how much they can accomplish. They just really grow in so many different ways.”

Whether she’s on stage or at her desk, Ability Point encourages Robinson to shine.

“I can do stuff that other people do,” she said.

Each day proves her strength to be unstoppable.

You can support Ability Point this holiday season by visiting their lights display. They are open every night until Dec. 28. Their goal is to raise over $150,000.