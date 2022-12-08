WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — “The Nutcracker” is a holiday tradition, bringing a winter wonderland to life.

Ballet Wichita is sharing the classic performance with people and introducing some to the arts for the first time.

Before visions of sugar plum fairies, behind the magic is the technical work, down to the step, for dancers at Ballet Wichita.

“Hundreds and hundreds of hours go into it, but we love it,” said Katie Andrusak, Snow Queen and company manager.

“It gives you an escape and gives you a chance to kind of be a kid again and be imaginative,” said Andrusak.

A takeaway not just for the dancers.

“The arts provide so much to both the audience and those that participate,” said Andrusak.

The non-profit pulls the curtain back and brings live performance art to schools.

“Plant the seeds of discipline, plant the seeds of basically what it means to transcend the moment,” said David Justin, the artistic director for Ballet Wichita.

“If you can create that, the kids will fall in love with the arts.”

Artistic expression from painters, scenic and light designers blended together to create the Christmas classic.

“So many kids find so much value in dancing, and so being able to give anybody in the community multiple opportunities to be a part of that I think is really important,” said Andrusak.

Using grit, and a little magic, to turn a moment into a memory.

“The Nutcracker” will run Dec. 16-18 at Century II.

Ballet Wichita hopes to grow into producing four different productions throughout the year.

