WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Once every quarter, riders at the Wichita Transit Center get a surprise.

“I got a little snack bag. Do you want?” Michelle Presnell asked someone waiting for the bus.

Bank On ICT is made up of 30 different community groups. Their mission is to help people improve their financial stability. According to the latest FDIC report, 26% of Wichitans are unbanked or underbanked.

“There’s absolutely no sales pitch,” Presnell, United Way of the Plains community impact manager for financial stability, said.

The coalition focuses on connecting with the community and building trust.

“There’s a lot of shame and a lot of vulnerability in finances,” Presnell said. “I don’t care what has happened in your financial past. None of us do. We’re willing to walk with you through whatever that might be so that you can get healthy. That’s the way we heal together as a community.”

Changing a person’s perception.

“Some people grew up in a home where money wasn’t a safe topic. So, I think it’s really important for us to show that conversations around, you know, finances, around money, around banking is a conversation that’s open. It’s judgment-free,” said Rachel Foreman, Equity Bank CRA officer.

The coalition is ready with resources when someone is willing to take that step.

“I love the idea of having our community come to us rather than us trying to kind of force that information,” Foreman said.

“Those systems are not that scary to access. You don’t have to do it alone,” Presnell said.

The coalition is counting on connection to transfer change.

In their first year and a half, Bank On ICT has served over 1000 people.

You can call 211 to get connected to resources.