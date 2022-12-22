WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Just the thought of speaking in public is enough to send a rush of fear through some people.

Toastmasters is helping relieve those nerves by making people better speakers. The program also helps those gain confidence to improve interviewing.

“This is a safe place to come in here and practice a speech, get comfortable,” said Kathy Draper, a past president.

Toastmasters is open to everyone, no matter the skill level. Like Cory Buchta, a speechwriter for the City of Wichita.

“My involvement in Toastmasters has really opened a lot of doors for me,” said Buchta.

He joined Toastmasters to sharpen his skills. Four years later, he’s still learning.

“The project I’m working on right now has me going to networking events. I tend to be a bit of an introvert. Some of the small talk makes me a little uncomfortable,” said Buchta.

“We have some people that come in that are real shy and timid, and that’s ok,” said Draper. “We have some people who are comfortable and have been speaking for years, but there is still room to grow.”

There are 11 clubs across Wichita that meet on different days and times. Memberships are six months at a time.