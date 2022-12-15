WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The idea of getting even 30 minutes of exercise can be daunting.

Bike Walk Wichita is a place to focus on fitness and get connected with the community.

The reason for lacing up your sneakers and getting in a workout changes.

“My inspiration was my health,” said Denise Romero, Bike Walk Wichita community connector.

Other days, “financially, I bike-commute a few times a week, and it really makes a difference leaving the car in the driveway,” said Kim Neufeld, executive director of Bike Walk Wichita.

Community is bringing Neufeld and Romero together.

“I didn’t know there could be groups of people that would want to do the same thing I did,” said Romero.

Events, walking, and biking, set at someone’s own pace.

“We usually make them an easy route with something that has interest or history involved, so there’s something kind of interesting to get you out the door,” said Neufeld.

“Every time we leave group walks, people read all the stories and find connections, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Tying shoestrings and knotting friendships all in good health.

Bike Walk Wichita hosts indoor walking events when the weather is cooler.

The non-profit is involved in advocacy, ensuring Wichita is safe for all commuters.

They help people, homeless, with bike maintenance so they have access to transportation.

There is also a ReCycle program to adopt-a-bike, build-a-bike, or earn-a-bike.

Three ways to support: