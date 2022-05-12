WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Cystic fibrosis causes persistent lung infections, limiting the ability to breathe over time.

Only about 30,000 people in the U.S. have the genetic disease. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, most are diagnosed by age two.

Some say a cure could be found in our lifetime. Support today can help make that possible.

“I just went to my husband, and you know, told him, and started crying and said you know, he’s going to die young,” said Kayleena Ronksley.

Her son Jude was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was five weeks old.

“I said I know the internet is a scary place to look up information, where do I start with what’s accurate and what’s made up and [the doctor] said go to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said Ronksley.

There, stories from parents and research leading to a prescription provided hope.

“They came up with that, this new life-changing drug, Trikafta,” said Ronksley.

“That has totally transformed so many people’s lives with CF, and it’s not a cure, and it’s not a perfect solution, but just that alone has just totally changed the game.”

Each dollar being raised at the foundation is making a difference.

“How can we reduce infections, how can we support people post lung transplant, and how can we support people who are having all these other issues that have to do with their CF,” said Kisha Blair, development manager for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

CF Foundation was started by parents more than 60 years ago. Their end goal remains the same.

“Right now, CF stands for Cystic Fibrosis, but in the near future, I really hope and believe it will stand for cure found,” said Ronksley.

One thing that has changed is how much closer they are to realizing it.

“You can’t thank anyone enough for saving your child’s life,” said Blair.

Three ways to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation:

Participate in the Great Strides Walk, benefiting the CF Foundation, Saturday, May 14. People can register online.

3. Make a donation