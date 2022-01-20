‘Dating process’ for people looking to join non-profit board

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Serving on the board of a nonprofit is a way to give back to the community, build connection, and looks great on a resume. For many, it’s hard to know where to get started.

The Kansas Nonprofit Chamber has an easy way to connect people to the right organization; think speed dating.

“We will actually take them through a process, similar to a dating process, to identify what are their interests, what are they really passionate about, how much time do they have to commit,” explained Cindy Miles, President and CEO of the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber.

The program is called Board Member Match Up. People can fill out a form online; then, the Nonprofit Chamber will reach out to organizations that might be a good match.

“Then give them an opportunity to go out and meet with a minimum of three non-profit organizations that are similar to what their interest are, and see if there’s a match there,” said Miles.

For Chip Neumann, a co-founder of MidWest Battle Buddies, he worked with the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber to improve several areas of his organization, including his board.

“Most non-profits are not formed properly, and it’s amazing that this resource is here and people don’t reach out and use it,” said Neumann.

Neumann knows firsthand how important the board of a non-profit can be.

“Our credibility has gone from zero, to nationally we’re talking to people, and they recognize who Midwest Battle Buddies is,” said Neumann.

The Kansas Nonprofit Chamber also has Board University, teaching people how to serve on a board.

A big motivation behind Board Member Match Up, “keeping our young people in the community,” said Miles.

“We think part of the way we do that is to engage them in something in the community.”

As for Neumann and Midwest Battle Buddies, “we are currently looking for board members, and we are hoping to get some through the chamber,” said Neumann.

“Who knows, maybe this, maybe this will get some people to come in and want to help.”

Board Member Matchup is free for people interested in joining a board.

Applications can be filled out on the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber webpage.