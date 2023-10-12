WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At first glance, people may assume there are limits to Kurtis Tinius’ capabilities because he has Down syndrome. Those assumptions would be wrong.

“Individuals with Down Syndrome, if you set a bar, they’ll reach it, but you have to let them reach,” said Natalie Rolfe, executive director of Down Syndrome Society of Wichita.

The Down Syndrome Society of Wichita is opening doors for people like Kurtis.

“Maybe they are successful. Maybe it’s something that they don’t continue, but we want to give them the opportunity to at least try,” Rolfe said.

Kurtis and his mom have taken advantage of the resources and programs offered by the society since he graduated high school.

“He loves it here. He gets a lot of independence. He feels like he’s out there making it in the world,” said Mandy Tinius, Kurtis’ mom.

The nonprofit offers a range of resources for babies recently diagnosed to adults.

“Some of the programs and services that they have access to phase out at 21. And so we pick that age after 21 to say no, we still have programs you can do,” Rolfe explained. “We see them become more social. We see them advocate for themselves more where they’re able to communicate more and communicate better.”

The society’s Explore ICT program teaches life skills and lets them volunteer.

“It creates an inclusive environment where they feel like they are contributing members of our society,” Rolfe said.

“He likes being out there doing stuff and helping people,” Tinius said.

Finding fulfillment with friends.

“I love to spend time with my people,” Kurtis said.

In an environment that embraces them with open arms.

Saturday, Oct. 14, the Down Syndrome Society of Wichita is hosting its 20th annual Parade of Stars at Riverside Park. There will be a 5K run, mile walk, cornhole tournament, and more to raise funds and awareness.