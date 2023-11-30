WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Soulmates, that’s how Bob Recchio viewed him and his wife.

“You know, 36 years of marriage is a long time,” he said.

Decades of love cut short.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Recchio remembered.

In 2019, time stopped on Kellogg.

“My wife and I were on our way home and were hit by a drunk driver,” Recchio said.

Recchio’s wife, Yvonne, was killed in the wreck.

“I had some broken ribs and then a torn-up shoulder, some other things. But the only thing I could think of was I have to call my son,” he recalled.

He got connected with the DUI Victims Center of Kansas.

“When we meet victims and survivors, it is often at the worst time in their lives,” said Heather Plaza, DUI Victims Center executive director.

The center offers support and a safe space.

“They listen. They don’t try and feed you full of all the cliches you can see on bumper stickers and everything else. They listen to you,” Recchio said.

In addition to working with survivors, the nonprofit focuses on prevention education.

“Making the choice to drive sober is an incredibly powerful way to contribute to the community,” Plaza said.

Today, Recchio is giving back.

“I’m not a victim anymore,” he said.

He volunteers by sharing his story.

“I’m a survivor now, and this place has helped me,” Recchio said.

Each time he talks in honor of Yvonne.

The center is having its annual Candlelight Vigil in honor of victims on Sunday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church from 5-7 p.m.