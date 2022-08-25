WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Girls on the Run is a chance for young students to have fun with friends, run, and learn to enjoy being active. The non-profit also implements researched based curriculum teaching life skills to young girls.

“I liked how we not only exercised, but we talked more about different things too, like not just running,” said Audrey Sanders, a fourth grader.

Hidden between training, learning and laughter, Sanders is gaining perspective.

“How to handle other emotions, how to get along with different people and how to be more responsible,” Sanders said.

Girls on the Run prepares students for a 5K by equipping them with skills to tackle life.

“You should start earlier so in the future you can be prepared,” Sanders said.

The executive director for Girls on the Run, Christy Thomas, says girls do not have to be athletes to participate.

“The most important part is teaching girls they can, teaching girls they accomplish goals, and we do that through this activity,” said Thomas.

The reward for these runners is far superior to the time flashing at the end of a race.

“I grew in confidence and how to say that I am who I am, and nobody can change that,” said Sanders.

Registration is open for the Fall Season. It closes Sept. 9. Availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There is a registration fee based on household size and income.

Three Ways to Support Girls on the Run: