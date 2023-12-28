WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Joy used to be a foreign concept for John Nuttall.

“I was a reasonably high-functioning alcoholic, but I just didn’t care. My life was a wreck,” Nuttall said.

He stayed stuck in a 27-year spiral until he had a seizure and collapsed.

“I had a daughter come to the hospital four days later, crying saying that, ‘I thought my last memory of my dad was going to be dead in my front yard,'” he said.

That breaking point led him to Hope is Alive.

“They legitimately wanted to see me succeed,” Nuttall said.

The nonprofit has sober homes across the country, including two in Wichita.

Members in the house go through a faith-based curriculum.

“It got me back in touch with God, and I realized through all of this stuff, all I’ve been through, all the stupid things I did, I wasn’t alone,” Nuttall said.

In the home, everyone sets goals for themselves. Each one achieved gets celebrated.

“It feels really good to get up in front of everybody and just go ding,” said Amanda Gentry, HIA resident.

A higher power and hard work make miracles.

“My family has something to do with me again,” Gentry said.

Sobriety brings a clear vision.

“I see a future for myself, and they’ve given me peace inside of my soul that I never had,” she said.

The home creates community and reignites hope.

HIA’s program takes anywhere from a year to 18 months to complete.