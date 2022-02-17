WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ICT Food Rescue takes food that can no longer be sold at grocery stores and professional kitchens and delivers it to non-profits across Wichita that feeds the food insecure.

Leaders with the organization say there are several ways food rescuing helps the community.

“If people are wondering if they should get involved, think about some time you were hungry yourself, and then multiply that by about ten,” said Michael Cook, the House Manager at the Wichita Fellowship Club.

It’s something Cook says he knows all too well.

“I was homeless when I got here, so I was happy to get anything to eat whatsoever,” said Cook.

He now helps recovering alcoholics who are working to get their lives back on track.

“You can’t get stable if you are worried about being hungry all the time, if you’re worried about your next meal,” said Cook.

Cook says they serve up to 45 people, three meals a day, but do not recieve state or federal funding.

That’s where ICT Food Rescue comes in. Currently, they have more than 20 businesses that donate their unavoidable food waste.

“It’s better to give it to people, animals or compost it,” said Alex Barbour, Project Coordinator/AmeriCorps Vista at ICT Food Rescue.

“Anything is better than giving it to the landfill.”

Food rescuing assists non-profits financially that provide meals and lessens the environmental impact food waste can have, according to Barbour.

In 2021, ICT Food rescued nearly 202,000 pounds of food. That came out to 168,207 meals and an estimated amount of $326,321.58 saved for the community of Wichita.

“The stability of just having three meals a day is overwhelming,” said Cook.

ICT Food Rescue wants restaurants and businesses to know that the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act provides certain legal protections for donating food to those in need.

Some that are protected under the bill include farmers, restaurants, retail grocers, corporations, and non-profit food distributors.

People can fill out an online form to volunteer, become a donor, or make a donation.

Questions can be directed to ictfoodrescue@gmail.com or 316-409-5565