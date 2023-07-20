PENOKEE, Kan. (KSNW) – Tucked away in northwest Kansas near Penokee is this safe haven.

“God said, ‘This can be a healing place for kids,'” said Becky Ellis.

Ellis says her parents always welcomed people into their home. When they died, Ellis and her sister re-opened the place they grew up in.

“We do it in the memory and honors of our parents because those are the values that we learned from them,” Ellis said. “We’re just going to keep on using this place for the good of others.”

In 2011, they started Goddard Place. The nonprofit hosts summer camps, retreats, and more.

“Some things are just for fun, but a lot of the activities will then have a message. So, they address things that the kids can be dealing with, whether it is substance abuse, bullying, peer relationships,” Ellis explained.

It’s all free, only costing effort.

“We base everything on respect and responsibility. They need those parameters, they need those guidelines. I think that’s really important for them,” she said.

Leaving the youth with life-learning lessons.

“You’re good enough to know you have all these gifts and graces, and this is a place where maybe we can open your eyes to those, and then you can leave here and go out and express that to other people,” Ellis said.

In return, they give new life to Goddard Place.

“When they’re here, it feels like this place comes alive, and it’s doing what it’s supposed to do,” she said.

Thousands have come to Goddard Place since it opened. While the focus is on teens and kids, the organization is open to helping all in the community.

To contact the Goddard Place, call 785-421-8991. You can find directions and the website here.