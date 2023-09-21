EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds are heading to El Dorado Lake this weekend for the non-profit Fishing Has No Boundaries annual event. It provides an opportunity for people with disabilities to experience something new.

“When we get in these wheelchairs, we feel like we’re not real people because some people treat us differently,” Jonathan Clements, a participant, said.

Clearing up misperceptions is a battle Clements has faced his entire life. He finds inclusion on the water, one weekend every September.

“I never really expected to be able to fish,” he said.

Fishing Has No Boundaries has given people with disabilities an opportunity to cast a line for 22 years.

“We’re serving people that you know might have been overlooked in the ability to come out and do things that we all kind of take for granted,” said Barbara Marlnee, chairman for the Fishing Has No Boundaries Wheatland chapter board.

A variety of tools make it a real success.

“Just push a button, and it’ll just bring in their line,” explained Jeff Simpson, a board member for the non-profit, while holding one of their fishing poles.

“It’s a lot better than us doing it for them. They feel it’s their fish, they did the job,” Simpson said.

Their time on the lake is short.

“Our biggest struggle is getting boaters out here,” Simpson said. “If we have some more boats, we can get those people participants out there fishing longer and learning more and a better chance to catch more fish.”

Typically, around 10 boats come out. They hope to have 30 this year.

Volunteers are hooked after their first fish.

“They’re back every single year,” Marlnee said.

The currents create community.

“We feel like we’re part of something, and that makes us feel good,” Clements said.

Breaking down barriers to experiences is truly the catch of the day.

The event is September 23 and 24 at El Dorado Lake at Goose Cove area three.

It costs $25 for people participating. It’s open to all ages and all disabilities. If you’d like to volunteer your boat, all you need to do is show up.