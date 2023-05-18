WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One in four women experience the heartache of losing a child during pregnancy, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Bridget’s Cradles, a Wichita nonprofit, creates handmade knit and crocheted cradles for babies who pass in the second trimester. The nonprofit offers other support and resources to women nationwide after they leave the hospital.

Bridget’s Cradles (KSN Photo) Bridget’s Cradles (KSN Photo)

“Honestly, the emotions come in waves,” said Brooke Hummel, who lost two babies while pregnant. Her most recent, Georgia Grace, delivered without a heartbeat at 20 weeks.

“Sometimes I’m perfectly fine, talking about it, and other times, it gets hard; no mother should have to go through that,” said Hummel. “They gave us a box that had Bridget’s Cradles in it and this beautiful pink cradle that was just perfect for the situation.”

Bridget’s Cradles (KSN Photo)

That cradle led Hummel to Hope Gatherings hosted by Bridget’s Cradles. Hope Gatherings are support meetings for women who have lost a baby during pregnancy.

“When you’re grieving, a lot of times you feel so isolated and so lonely, and no one really understands the depths of the pain that you’re walking through,” said Ashley Opliger, executive director of Bridget’s Cradles.

The space is created from understanding.

“This is a place where they can share all of the hurt and all of the pain, and we can sit in the sadness, but we can also point them toward hope,” said Opliger.

Each of the women in Hope Gatherings lost a baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss.

“They’ve gone through the exact same thing. It’s comforting knowing that you know you can relate and they understand,” said Hummel.

Acting as a harbor of hope to navigate grief together.

Bridget’s Cradles (KSN Photo) Bridget’s Cradles (KSN Photo) Bridget’s Cradles (KSN Photo) Bridget’s Cradles (KSN Photo)

Bridget’s Cradles also has craft nights and other events to build community and help through the grieving process.

Three ways to support: