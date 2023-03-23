WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — National nonprofits couple money with resources to make a massive impact.

Local organizations harness the power of being plugged into a community to make a difference for individuals.

Stacy Wessley, the founder and president of Creating Tomorrows, has first-hand knowledge of meeting the needs of a family living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Wessley’s daughter has CF. Her family knows what it’s like to live a life filled with doctor’s visits and medication.

“I’ve seen the ups and downs and how this disease affects an entire family,” said Wessley.

The nonprofit helps people make the most of today when tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

“I think at the time she was born, [life expectancy] was in the early 30s, and now that number has improved greatly with science,” said Wessley.

She centers her focus on what she knows, a family dealing with CF needs.

“We help with their emotional needs, you know mental needs, financial burdens,” said Wessley.

That support shown to Jennifer Zongker, who has a son with cystic fibrosis, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It changed our lives and just made it so that I could relax and be at home and quarantine with my kids,” said Zongker.

Finding prosperity in shared experiences.

“It’s nice to have that community where you can fall back and say ‘what was your experience?'” said Zongker.

“Sometimes this disease can be very isolating, but we want to help minimize that,” said Wessley.

Creating Tomorrows is bringing back the Red Carpet Affair.

When: April 14

Where: Mark Arts

Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Cost for tickets vary

Three ways to get involved: